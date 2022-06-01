Local ‘Like a slap in the face’: Hospitality workers rally against selling Hynes Convention Center Protesters say that selling the landmark would ruin the Back Bay's economy. Hospitality workers rallied outside Hynes Convention Center Wednesday to protest Gov. Charlie Baker's proposal to sell the convention center. UNITE HERE Local 26

Wearing red shirts and carrying signs, members of UNITE HERE Local 26 braved the rain Wednesday to march from Copley Square to the Hynes Convention Center to protest Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposal to sell the landmark.

Protesters argued that the potential loss of a large meeting space in the Back Bay, which they say has fueled the local hospitality economy for decades, would devastate workers in the community.

“Selling the Hynes would eliminate all kinds of jobs in the Back Bay, and would have the most devastating impact on communities who have been hardest-hit by the pandemic — women workers and black and brown workers,” Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said in a news release.

Neither Baker nor Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were immediately available for comment on the protest.

Happening now: Back Bay workers & community members braving the rain, protesting the Hynes Convention Center sale pic.twitter.com/lXfJtljt4L — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) June 1, 2022

The union said in a news release that there were hundreds of people at the protest, including workers from other labor unions, workers from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Back Bay community members, and workers from nearby hotels, including the Sheraton Boston, Westin Copley Place, Hilton Back Bay, and Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Local 26 said many protesters held signs that had slogans such as “Destroying Good Jobs Dishonors Boston’s History” and “#SavetheHynes.” At the Hynes, the protesters chanted “Save the Hynes, save our Boston.”

Hynes Convention Center employee Darryl Singletary, Sheraton Boston worker Toula Savvidis, and Boston City Council President Ed Flynn gave speeches at the rally.

Darryl Singletary thanks the Mass Teachers Association for supporting hundreds of good jobs like his and hundreds of good hotel jobs by having their event at the Hynes Convention Center. Thank you @massteacher for standing with us to #SavetheHynes #bospoli #mapoli #1u pic.twitter.com/gj6fn0hxU0 — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) May 20, 2022

Protesters argued that the hospitality industry is bouncing back from pandemic restrictions. They say that selling the convention center as this is happening is not only hurtful to businesses starting to recover, but is also a short-sighted decision.

Savvidis has worked as a bartender at the Sheraton Boston for 22 years. She said in a news release that hotels in Boston have seen a lot more business return in 2022.

“At the Sheraton, which is literally connected to the Hynes, we were starting to feel hopeful about seeing everyone return to work. Selling the Hynes is like a slap in the face, especially at a time when the hotel industry is getting stronger,” she said.

While Baker has argued that the convention center sits unused much of the time, according to State House News Service, in May alone, five conventions were held there.

Roxana Rivera speaking out to #SavetheHynes, where we represent hundreds of Security Officers & Contracted Janitors. Boston needs good jobs! @UNITEHERE26 pic.twitter.com/MdzYygo6Oq — 32BJ SEIU /// #UnionStrong 💪💪🏻💪🏽💪🏿 (@32BJSEIU) June 1, 2022

Donnell Beverly, who has worked as a lead barback at the Hynes for 16 years, said in the news release that his job at the Hynes gave him a solid income, great benefits, and job security. He said he believes selling the convention center would cause massive job losses.

“Think of all the people who will be displaced — not just from the Hynes, but from all the hotels, restaurants, and stores in the Back Bay. They all depend on the Hynes to survive,” he said.

“Those of us who work in hospitality have suffered a lot through this pandemic. Now that the economy is recovering, now that we are working again, now that conventions are coming back, we should not make any rash decisions.”