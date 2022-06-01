Malden High principal surprises every senior headed to college with $1,000 scholarship

Newsletter Signup
Each Malden High senior planning on going to college received a surprise $1,000 scholarship from the city.
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson announced the news during Tuesday’s Malden High School Senior Awards Night. WBZ reporter Juli McDonald tweeted a video of the statement.
As the scholarship was announced, cheers swelled through the entire cavernous hall.
“Our students who are graduating in 2022 have endured the brunt of the COVID-19 health crisis. From remote learning to lost earnings opportunity during the pandemic, the impact has been real,” a press release from the mayor’s office said.
These funds won’t just be going to Malden High students, but rather any Malden resident who is a graduating senior and attending college, according to a Facebook post from the city.
The funds used for these scholarships were provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We know that the cost of college is daunting to most families, made worse by the impacts of the pandemic. We hope that this will make it just a little easier for our families,” said Christenson.
