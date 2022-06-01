Local Police seek public’s help finding missing Dorchester girl, 16 Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4700. Police are seeking the public's help in locating Thiaoma Bijou, 16, of Dorchester. Boston Police Department

Boston police are seeking the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester.

Thiaoma Bijou was last seen Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 7 a.m., after she left home to attend school in Cambridge, police said in a statement.

“She is described as a Black female, approximately 5’4”, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing black sweat pants and a pink top,” police said.

The 16-year-old is believed to be in good mental and physical health. Though she had been reported missing on a separate occasion earlier this month, Thiaoma did eventually return safely, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4700.