A man played ‘Ophelia’ on a public piano in Boston. Then The Lumineers showed up.

Talk about a coincidence.

Folk rock duo The Lumineers posted a video to their Instagram account on Tuesday, showing a man playing the band’s 2016 song “Ophelia” on a public piano outside of Walgreens on School Street in downtown Boston. Tagged in the video was Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers and Nicholas Sutton Bell, known for directing the band’s music videos. Also tagged in the video was Sam Spencer, who was playing the group’s popular song, unaware of his audience.

“Heard a familiar tune while wandering the streets of Boston,” the caption read. In the video, Fraites stopped to listen, then joins the pianist on the keys. Spencer was surprised when the band member introduced himself, but Fraites replied, “It’s awesome. That’s perfect.”

“I still can’t believe this happened!! I was essentially in shock for at least an hour afterwards,” Spencer commented on the post. When he said it was a great song and started playing it with me I was thinking ‘how nuts would it be if this was actually the guy from the Lumineers but there’s no way, that stuff doesn’t actually happen in real life,’ but then it was! I’ll be telling this story for the rest of my life!”

In the video, Fraites invited Spencer to the band’s Friday concert at The Xfinity Center in Mansfield, part of their Brightside World Tour. The group previously performed on May 29 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and they will perform at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. on Wednesday evening. Following Friday’s show, they will play in Camden, N.J.

