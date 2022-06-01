Sumner Tunnel weekend shutdowns start soon. Look out for these detours.

Newsletter Signup
Work on the Sumner Tunnel is about to begin, cutting off the main artery to East Boston for many weekends this year.
Starting the weekend of June 10, the tunnel will be closed every weekend between 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, for 36 weekends afterward, except during holidays, the project website says.
“After nearly a century of service, the Sumner Tunnel will undergo a restoration starting in 2022 that will impact commuters, travelers, and people in the surrounding communities,” according to the website.
Here’s a look at the state’s recommended detours:
Drivers coming from East Boston will have to use the Ted Williams Tunnel via Bennington Street and then get onto Interstate-93.
Those leaving Logan will need to use the Ted Williams Tunnel, and then hop onto I-93 to get downtown.
Those looking to get on I-93 northbound from Logan will need to follow signs for Route 1A north to Bell Circle Rotary. Then, follow signs to Route 16 and then to Route 1 southbound. After that, drivers will head over the Tobin Bridge and will follow signs for Rutherford Avenue, then to Sullivan Square and onto I-93 north.
Those taking Route 1 southbound toward downtown are “encouraged” to take Route 1A in Revere at the Bell Circle Rotary. Then, they will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel and then to I-93.
Those on Route 1A south toward downtown are also asked to continue on that route and then will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel and I-93.
