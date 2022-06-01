Local Two trolleys collide on MBTA Green Line, multiple people taken to hospital





Two MBTA Green Line trolleys collided near Government Center Wednesday night, sending at least four people to the hospital and shutting down some transit service downtown, officials said.

Boston EMS was at the scene and had taken four people to Massachusetts General Hospital, Jon Latino, a spokesman for the Boston Public Health Commission, told the Globe around 10:15 p.m.

Service was immediately suspended Green Line Service between Park Street and Union Square, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. Shuttle buses were to replace the service to Lechmere station.

