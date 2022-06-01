Local ‘Youth Violence Strike Force’ investigation results in slew of arrests, weapons confiscations Three people were charged with assault and battery on a police officer. A few of the guns confiscated by Boston police. Boston Police Department

Boston police arrested nine people and recovered 10 firearms Monday, the result of two Youth Violence Strike Force investigations in Dorchester and Mattapan.

At about 4:30 p.m., police made the first two arrests – Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole – in the area of 540 Adams St. in Dorchester, according to police.

As officers approached the two men, police said Lewis and Jacobs-Barrows immediately started running. Following a foot pursuit, they were taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a Glock 43mm handgun with one round in the chamber and 19 in a high-capacity magazine; a Glock-style 9 mm with one live 9mm round in the chamber and 11 rounds in a high-capacity magazine; and a Glock 43 9mm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

Following a further check of the third firearm, police found that it was stolen from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Lewis was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (two counts), unlawful possession of ammunition (subsequent offense), carrying a loaded firearm (two counts), possession of large capacity firearm (two counts), and armed Career Criminal Level 2, according to police.

Jacobs-Barrows was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property less than $1200, and trespassing.

Both suspects will appear in Dorchester District Court to face these charges.

Later that evening, shortly after 6 p.m., police said seven more people were arrested in the area of 17 Elizabeth St. in Mattapan.

Police said Tyshawn Carter, 20, of Brockton, attempted to run from officers and discarded a firearm into a parked car. He was arrested, and the gun was recovered.

A large crowd gathered around the arresting officers, according to police, which led officers to request backup units to help secure the scene.

A total of seven firearms, including the one from Carter, were recovered in Mattapan.

Among them were a Smith and Wesson “Bodyguard” .380 firearm with one round of ammunition in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine; a Glock “19” 9mm firearm with an obliterated serial number, one round of ammunition in the chamber, and 12 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine; a Smith and Wesson “Bodyguard” .380 firearm with one round in the chamber and and nine rounds in the magazine; and a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber firearm with 10 rounds in the magazine.

There were also a Taurus 9mm Firearm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine; a Glock “43” 9mm firearm with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine; and a Glock 9mm with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds in an extended magazine.

Devante M. Cheshire, 27, of Stoughton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of high capacity feeding device, firearm with obliterated serial number, and possession of Class A drug.

Tyshawn Carter, 20, of Brockton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Darnell Pierre, 31, of Mattapan was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Sabastian Fernandes, 20, of Dorchester was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Tiana A. Grant-James, 26, of Dorchester was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Akyla Palmer , 34, of Mattapan was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Giovanni Coley, 35, of Mattapan was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

All suspects will appear in Dorchester District Court for arraignment, police said.