Local Allegedly impaired driver arrested after accident involving student No one was injured in the crash, which occurred Wednesday morning.

An allegedly impaired driver transporting a Quincy student was arrested Wednesday, following a minor crash, according to officials.

In a letter published Thursday, Quincy Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey outlined the incident. Neither the driver nor the student was injured, he wrote.

The vehicle belonged to an outside vendor, according to Mulvey. Quincy Public Schools rely on support from multiple outside transportation vendors to bring students to and from school.

The accident occurred around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, near the Quincy police station, CBS Boston reported. Quincy police responded to the scene and arrested the driver, according to Mulvey.

The superintendent said that the Department of Children & Families is also investigating the incident.

“I have also met with the owner of the outside transportation firm to ensure that this never happens again,” Mulvey wrote.

Quincy Public Schools provide transportation to about 1,200 students each day, according to Mulvey. Just under 900 of these students are transported on vans, mini-buses, and buses driven by Quincy Public School employees. Approximately 300 students are transported by several outside vendors.