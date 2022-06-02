Local Manhole explosions rock downtown, injuring 1 person A window shattered, and one individual was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Scene of manhole explosions in downtown Boston. Massachusetts State Police

Two manhole explosions rocked downtown Boston on Thursday morning, shattering the window of a building and injuring one person.

The Boston Fire Department reported that 175 Federal St. and 10 High St. were both evacuated due to the fires. A window at 10 High St. was broken in the incident, which happened around 8:30 a.m.

Companies at 10 High st for 2 manhole fires that shattered the window of the building. 175 Federal and 10 High st. have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/eWWPXE76bO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 2, 2022

Boston police reported that one person suffered minor injuries.

“Traffic in the surrounding area is being diverted, expect heavy traffic in the downtown area,” police said.

Boston Police and Fire have responded to the area of High/ Federal/Summer Streets for reports of multiple manhole fires. One person has suffered minor injuries.

Traffic in the surrounding area is being diverted, expect heavy traffic in the downtown area. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 2, 2022

State police said the South Station and Purchase Street ramps to I-93 southbound were closed due to the explosions.

The fire department noted that officials were checking nearby buildings for increased levels of carbon monoxide.

Companies are checking the surrounding buildings for any Smoke and using metered to check for elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide.1 person was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/0OIheXTr5r — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 2, 2022

Video showed people running from the scene in the aftermath.

The frightening scene in downtown Boston on Thursday as people ran for safety after two manhole explosions.

Latest info here: https://t.co/xy9HG7nzj4 pic.twitter.com/NnMTsw0ioC — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 2, 2022

Material from an Associated Press article was used in this report.