Local Ex-Malden firefighter to plead guilty to distributing drugs to other firefighters "Though at this time criminal charges appear to be isolated to the individual indicted, these are serious personnel matters that will be handled aggressively."

A former Malden firefighter is expected to plead guilty later this month to supplying fellow firefighters in the department with oxycodone, Suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall.

Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, is facing up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to a $500,000 after being charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Prosecutors said Eisnor agreed to plead guilty on June 23.

In a response to a request for comment from Boston.com, Malden Fire Chief Bill Sullivan pointed to a statement from the city, which acknowledged that a firefighter had been indicted on charges related to drug distribution but did not name Eisnor.

“This information is disturbing and disheartening and the City will be conducting an immediate investigation into the scope of the matter within the Department,” the statement read.

City officials went on to note that though the incident appears to be limited to Eisnor, an independent firm will conduct an internal review.

“Though at this time criminal charges appear to be isolated to the individual indicted, these are serious personnel matters that will be handled aggressively,” the statement read. “An independent investigation firm will be retained to conduct an internal review and make recommendations on next steps to be taken to address this activity and those who may have been involved.

“As we address these serious charges, the City remains confident in the dedication of the Department and its leadership to protecting the residents of Malden in the same way they have for generations,” the statement concluded.