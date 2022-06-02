Local If you ever wanted to buy an island in Massachusetts, here’s your chance A 4.25-acre island in Swansea is up for auction this Thursday.

A small island off of Swansea will be up for auction Thursday. With a starting bid of just $20,000, the 4.25-acre island could be yours.

Situated a few hundred feet off the mainland near Ocean Avenue, Shady Isle, a.k.a. Pleasure Island, used to be the home of a popular event venue, according to The Herald News. Once hosting numerous weddings, parties, and picnics, the island and its five buildings have been closed for more than a decade.

The island is connected to the mainland by a wooden bridge, which some worry is unsafe, according to The Herald News.

“I’d like to see it almost like the old days, where it was just the beach where you drove over with your car, and you enjoyed the water and whatnot … and maybe have a banquet and whatnot,” Swansea resident Charles William Doyle Jr. told WJAR.

The auction is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in Swansea.

