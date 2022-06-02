Missing Arlington man found near Woburn pond

Newsletter Signup
Police found the body of a missing Arlington resident near a Woburn pond Thursday, according to a statement.
On Wednesday, around 11:20 p.m., a woman told police that a 73-year-old relative did not return home after a walk near Horn Pond in Woburn, according to a press release.
Multiple Woburn police and Massachusetts State Police K-9 units were called in to search the area, officials said.
Searchers found the man’s body about an hour later at 12:22 a.m., in the area of the pond’s lagoon, police said.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Officials say the death remains under investigation, as is standard procedure, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
“The Woburn Police Department extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones, and thanks its first responder partners for their assistance,” according to the statement.
