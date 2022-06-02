Local New Hampshire expands use of police dashboard, body cameras More than 250 State Police cruisers have been equipped with front-facing and backseat cameras.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police at the state and local level are expanding the use of dashboard and body cameras.

More than 250 State Police cruisers have been equipped with front-facing and backseat cameras, and nearly all State Police units have been outfitted with body-worn cameras, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

Additionally, the Executive Council on Wednesday approved $720,000 in match funds for the purchase of cameras for 29 police departments.

Such cameras were among the recommendations of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that Sununu created in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.