Vehicle owner sought in investigation of couple killed in Concord, N.H.

Djeswende Reid, left, and Stephen Reid in an undated picture provided by investigators.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with the owner or driver of a vehicle in connection with their investigation of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails, near the Marsh Loop Trail. They died of multiple gunshot wounds, Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said.

Concord police want to contact the individual who owns or was operating a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012. The vehicle was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on April 18.

Last month, investigators released a sketch of a man they called a person of interest in the case. A reward for information leading to an arrest increased to $33,500.