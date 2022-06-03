Local Cambridge man charged with making false bomb threats to hospital workers Police arrested Brendan Donoghue Thursday after he allegedly made the threats both in person and over the phone.

A 25-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Thursday after making false bomb threats to staff at Cambridge Hospital.

Cambridge police arrested Brendan Donoghue without incident around 5 p.m. Thursday as he was walking home from the hospital.

Donoghue was treated at the hospital on Wednesday, then returned to the hospital for a follow-up only to become enraged when asked to fill out paperwork, according to a Boston 25 report.

Donoghue was charged Friday in Cambridge District Court with making a false bomb threat, according to police.

A 25-year-old Cambridge man was arrested yesterday after making threats to hospital staff in-person and later over the phone. Officers were able to locate the defendant walking home after he left the hospital and safely took him into custody. https://t.co/ZNGW9fk48p pic.twitter.com/MVOEcX9SHc — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 3, 2022

Investigators said they responded to the hospital’s emergency entrance for a report of “an unwanted person who made verbal threats to the staff.”

“He then electronically communicated a threat of coming back to the hospital with a dangerous weapon causing multiple staff members to be in fear and have anxiety,” investigators said in police logs.

According to Boston 25, Donoghue threatened to “light this place up” both in-person and later when he was on the phone with a nurse. The staff reportedly became concerned when he refused to let security search his bag.

Police found no bombs or weapons in his possession at the time of his arrest.