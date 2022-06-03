Local 2 people killed after SUV, deer collide on I-495 in Chelmsford Police were called to the scene around 5:13 a.m. on Friday.

Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in collided with a deer Friday morning on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, according to state police.

Police were called to the scene near a Chelmsford rest area around 5:13 a.m., state police spokesman David Procopio told The Boston Globe in an email.

Via investigation, police believe the SUV the two victims were in went off the road “into the wooded median” after hitting the deer, according to the newspaper.

The identities of the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, have not been released, the Globe reported. Police were still on scene around 8:33 a.m.