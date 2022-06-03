Local Police: Someone stole an Amazon truck in Cambridge, then stole the packages out of it No arrests have been made yet.

An Amazon truck was reportedly stolen Wednesday afternoon in Cambridge while the driver was delivering packages.

Police responded to the theft on Auburn Street, according to the police log, but the truck was located around the corner soon after.

Multiple items, including packages, were missing from the truck, Cambridge police reported.

Police are still investigating with the hope of obtaining video footage from anyone in the area, Jeremy Warnick, director of communications for the Cambridge Police Department, said by phone.

No arrests have been made yet, he said.