Local Investigators seek fresh tips in decade-old fatal shooting of Cambridge teen DA Ryan and Cambridge police are renewing calls for information in the 2012 cold case death of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes. Charlene Holmes

On the 10-year anniversary of a fatal drive-by shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes, investigators are renewing calls for witnesses to come forward with information.

On Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow asked for the public’s help piecing together the cold case shooting, which also seriously injured a 17-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on June 3, 2012, outside Holmes’ home on Willow Street in Cambridge. When police arrived at the scene, Holmes and the other teen had sustained gunshot wounds, the results of an apparent drive-by shooting.

Advertisement:

The teens were sitting on the front porch of the residence when the shooting happened. Neither of the girls was believed to be the intended target of the shooting. Holmes, a sophomore at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, died of a single gunshot to the chest.

After the shooting, Holmes’ mother told Boston.com that her daughter was “a beautiful, loving, wonderful person. She was a people person. She loved life.’’

Investigators say they are sure there were witnesses to the crime, and they’re hoping for fresh tips.

“It has been 10 years since Charlene Holmes was murdered outside her home. A truly innocent victim, her death is a tragic loss that continues to be felt by the entire community,” Ryan said. “We know with certainty that there were witnesses present at the time of the shooting and, as we mark this sad day, I am renewing my call to the community for witnesses to come forward to authorities.”

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department are once again releasing photos of the suspect vehicle, a black four-door sedan, seen on Willow Street at the time of the shooting. Anyone who may recognize the vehicle is urged to contact authorities.

In the hopes of getting some new leads, investigators released photos of the suspect vehicle, a black four-door sedan, seen on Willow Street at the time of the shooting. Anyone who may recognize the vehicle is urged to contact authorities.

Advertisement:

“Charlene had an incredibly bright future ahead of her and her life was taken way too soon by a senseless act of violence. We remain firmly committed today as we did 10 years ago in bringing justice for Charlene and her loved ones,” said Commissioner Elow.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at (617) 349-3370.

Tipsters can also send information anonymously by calling (617) 349-3359, online at www.cambridgepolice.org/tips, or by sending a text message to Tip411 (847411). If texting a tip, begin the message with Tip650 and then type a message.