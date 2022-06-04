Local N.H. man convicted in 2015 killing of N.J. woman in Mass. Police responding to a 911 call about a fire beside the train tracks in Bridgewater just before midnight on Nov. 3, 2015, found the body of Ashley Bortner, 29.





PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been convicted of kidnapping and murder in connection with his role in the 2015 death of a woman whose bound and gagged body was found burning beside some railroad tracks in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Julian Squires, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was convicted Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court after a 10-day trial and seven hours of jury deliberations, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police responding to a 911 call about a fire beside the train tracks in Bridgewater just before midnight on Nov. 3, 2015, found the body of Ashley Bortner, 29.

The victim, originally from Paulsboro, New Jersey, had been gagged by clothing, her face had been wrapped in a towel, and her hands and feet had been bound, authorities said.

Authorities say Squires helped another man kill and dispose of the victim’s body. The other man believed she had played a role in his son’s killing, authorities said. He awaits trial.