Local State police arrest man who allegedly fled fatal pedestrian crash A witness followed the alleged suspect's vehicle after the crash, and notified police of its location and license plate.

Police arrested a Lynn man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Storrow Drive Saturday morning, according to a statement.

Police said they charged 36-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, 65 Centre St., Lynn, with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury or death, and failure to stop or yield.

Officials said a preliminary police investigation indicates that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a man later identified as Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north. Police said Jennings was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene.

Advertisement:

Boston EMS and Massachusetts State Police patrols responded immediately and performed emergency first aid, but Jennings died at the scene, according to the statement.

As troopers searched for evidence and investigated, police said a witness followed the alleged suspect’s vehicle, a gray 2007 Honda Accord, after the crash.

The witness followed the Accord to an apartment building at 65 Centre St. in Lynn and notified police of its location and license plate, according to the statement.

State police went to the address and found Rodriguez, who lives at 65 Centre St., walking in the parking lot, according to the statement.

Police say Rodriguez allegedly had the key to the Accord, and had been using the car, which is registered to another man.

A sergeant administered a portable breath test to Rodriguez, and it allegedly registered a blood alcohol content of .119 roughly two hours after the crash, according to the statement.

Troopers arrested and charged Rodriguez, who made bail and is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court-Central Division Monday for arraignment.

State police continue to investigate the incident. The case will be prosecuted by the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.