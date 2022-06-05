More than 50,000 Mass. residents to receive new driver’s licenses due to printing issue

Newsletter Signup
The driver’s licenses and IDs of more than 50,000 Massachusetts residents were printed without a certain fraud prevention feature.
Beginning Monday, those residents will receive new documents in the mail, WCVB reported.
The issue was caused by a single faulty printer, The Boston Globe reported. Representatives from IDEMIA, the Virginia-based company that prints licenses and ID cards for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, contacted state officials to alert them to the issue on May 25.
Although the documents are still valid, they do not have a specific fraud prevention component.
The residents that received these IDs and licenses will be instructed to destroy their old documents, but no other action is required and there will be no impact to the driving records of any residents, the Globe reported.
In total, IDEMIA will replace 53,680 individual cards.
