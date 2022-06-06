Boston police seek public’s help locating missing boy, 13

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are requesting the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Brandon Morgan, 13, was last seen Saturday at 7 p.m. in the area of 48 McLellan St.
Police said Morgan is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.
