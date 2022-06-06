Local Boston police seek public’s help locating missing boy, 13 Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Brandon Morgan, 13, is missing. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Brandon Morgan, 13, was last seen Saturday at 7 p.m. in the area of 48 McLellan St.

Police said Morgan is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help in locating 13-year-old Brandon Morgan https://t.co/N3vzOR5vl0 pic.twitter.com/seEKhh15qe — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 6, 2022