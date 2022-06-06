Local Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother waives arraignment on charges of lying twice to a grand jury Kayla Montgomery is led into court for proceedings at Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester, N.H. on May 5. Charles Krupa/AP/File





MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of the missing Manchester girl Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly lying twice to a grand jury about her work commitments around the time of the child’s disappearance, the latest development stemming from a sprawling six-month police investigation.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was allegedly untruthful twice during a May 20 grand jury appearance, when she “testified falsely regarding the time of a prior work shift,” and lied about a previous work location, court records show.

Montgomery has not been implicated or charged in the 8-year-old girl’s disappearance. Authorities had previously charged her with receiving stolen guns, lying to New Hampshire officials about Harmony’s whereabouts, and taking government benefits meant for the girl. She was arrested Friday on the perjury charges when she checked into the Manchester Police Department lobby to meet previous bail conditions tied to those earlier charges.

