Local Longtime BPS principal lands top post at Boston Latin School "The most important thing we do every day is offer a safe and welcoming school to our students and families."





Jason Gallagher, who has led Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown for 11 years, will become the next head of Boston Latin School, school officials announced Monday morning.

His ascension to the top job at Latin School in some ways represents a homecoming for Gallagher, a lifelong resident of Charlestown. He graduated from BLS in 1991 and his two sons also earned their diplomas there in 2018 and 2021. Gallagher will replace Rachel Skerritt, who announced on March 11 that she will be stepping down at the end of the school year after five years in the post.

A 21-year veteran of Boston Public Schools, Gallagher previously worked as an assistant director in the district’s Office of Special Education and a classroom teacher at Harvard-Kent. He also was a history/special education teacher at Braintree High School. Gallagher has achieved notable success at Harvard-Kent, a racially-diverse school of 347 students.

