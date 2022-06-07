Local Here’s what you need to know about Copley Connect The city is exploring making a block of Dartmouth Street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square into a plaza space. Copley Connect is a pilot program by the City of Boston which will explore the possibility of making a block of Dartmouth Street between Copley Square and the Boston Public Library into a plaza space. Boston Department of Transportation

The block of Dartmouth Street in downtown Boston from St. James Avenue to Boylston Street will be closed for the next 10 days as part of a pilot program by the City meant to explore the possibility of using the area as a plaza space.

That particular section is the block that separates the Boston Public Library and Copley Square, and as part of the program, called Copley Connect, the City is temporarily turning it into a plaza space from June 7 to June 17.

During the program, the space will be used for library activities, a farmer’s market expansion, café seating, food trucks, performances, block parties, outdoor yoga, dance lessons, and more, according to the City’s website.

For the next 10 days this section of Dartmouth Street between the library and Copley Square will be closed to vehicular traffic and becomes a pedestrian mall. It's a pilot program called "Copley Connect". pic.twitter.com/1CaF8jRX88 — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) June 7, 2022

While the block is closed, the City will study the effect of the block’s closure on traffic in Back Bay. It said it will collect data before, during, and after the program on car, bike, and pedestrian counts, as well as travel times, for 13 intersections and four car routes near the block which could be impacted.

The City is hoping for feedback on the project, which, in tandem with the data, will be used to inform future use of the space as a plaza.

Both Copley Square and the Boston Public Library are undergoing improvement projects during the program.

Below is a list of events that will take place as part of Copley Connect:

JUNE 8, 2022

10:30 a.m. – Creative Kids Crafts

3:30 p.m. – Lego Builders Club

5 p.m. – Metamovements: Latin Dance

6 p.m. – Bop-ley Square Tea Dance Party

JUNE 9, 2022

11 a.m. – Music + Movement

JUNE 10, 2022

3:30 p.m. – Crafternoon

JUNE 11, 2022

10 a.m. Family Story Time

3:30 p.m. Make Life Beautiful Craft

JUNE 12, 2022

10 a.m. – Mobile Makers

3:30 p.m. – Family Zumba

5 p.m. – Eastern Acrobatics

JUNE 13, 2022

5 p.m. – Eastern Acrobatics

6 p.m. – Chat with a Planner

JUNE 14, 2022

11 a.m. – Mother Goose + More

3:30 p.m. – Family Story Time

JUNE 15, 2022

10 a.m. – Family Concert

JUNE 16, 2022

11 a.m. – Music + Movement

6 p.m. – Donna Summer Disco Party