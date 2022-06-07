Here’s what you need to know about Copley Connect

Newsletter Signup
The block of Dartmouth Street in downtown Boston from St. James Avenue to Boylston Street will be closed for the next 10 days as part of a pilot program by the City meant to explore the possibility of using the area as a plaza space.
That particular section is the block that separates the Boston Public Library and Copley Square, and as part of the program, called Copley Connect, the City is temporarily turning it into a plaza space from June 7 to June 17.
During the program, the space will be used for library activities, a farmer’s market expansion, café seating, food trucks, performances, block parties, outdoor yoga, dance lessons, and more, according to the City’s website.
While the block is closed, the City will study the effect of the block’s closure on traffic in Back Bay. It said it will collect data before, during, and after the program on car, bike, and pedestrian counts, as well as travel times, for 13 intersections and four car routes near the block which could be impacted.
The City is hoping for feedback on the project, which, in tandem with the data, will be used to inform future use of the space as a plaza.
Both Copley Square and the Boston Public Library are undergoing improvement projects during the program.
Below is a list of events that will take place as part of Copley Connect:
