Local Crash kills young passenger, seriously injures driver, 18, in Manchester, NH The other driver was not injured in the collision.

A juvenile girl was killed and an 18-year-old driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-car collision in Manchester, New Hampshire in the early hours of Monday.

State troopers and the Manchester Fire Department responded to the crash, which involved a Ford Escape and Volkswagen Passat, in the area of mile marker 20.4 on I-93 north in Manchester shortly before 1 a.m.

“Initial scene investigation revealed that the two vehicles made contact, causing the Ford to strike the guardrail and roll over,” police said in a release. “The Ford’s two occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the collision.”

The driver of the Ford escape, from Londonderry, New Hampshire, was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries, police said. His passenger, only described as a juvenile female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen Passat, a 25-year-old from Fremont, New Hampshire, was not injured in the collision, according to police.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who believes they have information regarding the collision is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at [email protected].

On June 6, 2022 at approximately 12:55 AM, #Troopers from the #NHSP #TroopB Barracks, along with the Manchester Fire Department, responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a Ford Escape and a Volkswagen Jetta. pic.twitter.com/u1J6KnnhLg — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 6, 2022