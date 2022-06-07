State Police mourn K-9 Echo after 7 years on the force

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts State Police mourned the loss of 10-year-old police K9 Echo on Tuesday.
Echo served for 7 and a half years alongside Lieutenant David Nims, state police announced in a Facebook post.
Echo was described as “smart, fearless, and tenacious.”
Some of Echo’s best work included locating a fleece jacket worn by a murder suspect in the forest, revealing prescription bottles with the murder victim’s name. This jacket was a key piece of evidence in the case, state police said.
She also tracked several suicidal people and ensured their safety until other personnel arrived. And performed feats of good work in drug cases involving hidden narcotics.
The post went on to commend K9 officers saying that just like their human partners, the dogs sacrifice themselves so the public can feel safe.
“Play time, now and forever, Echo. You have earned it,” she said.
