Local State Police mourn K-9 Echo after 7 years on the force Echo was 10 years old.

Massachusetts State Police mourned the loss of 10-year-old police K9 Echo on Tuesday.

Echo served for 7 and a half years alongside Lieutenant David Nims, state police announced in a Facebook post.

With deep sadness we report the passing of K9 Echo, who recently retired after a distinguished 7 1/2-year career with the MSP. She was smart, fearless, and loyal, and a beloved member of our family. Play time, now and forever, Echo. You earned it. More: https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/xNK4TIzMl7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 7, 2022

Echo was described as “smart, fearless, and tenacious.”

Some of Echo’s best work included locating a fleece jacket worn by a murder suspect in the forest, revealing prescription bottles with the murder victim’s name. This jacket was a key piece of evidence in the case, state police said.

She also tracked several suicidal people and ensured their safety until other personnel arrived. And performed feats of good work in drug cases involving hidden narcotics.

Advertisement:

The post went on to commend K9 officers saying that just like their human partners, the dogs sacrifice themselves so the public can feel safe.

“Play time, now and forever, Echo. You have earned it,” she said.