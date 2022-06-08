Local 22-year-old woman drowns at Nahant pool





A 22-year-old woman died in an apparent drowning at the Cary Street Club in Nahant on Tuesday, officials said.

Nahant police and firefighters responded to a 911 call about 3 p.m. reporting an unresponsive woman at the club, according to a brief statement from Police Chief Timothy Furlong and Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to Salem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement. The incident is under investigation.

Read the full story at The Boston Globe.