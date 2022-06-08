Local MBTA derailment causes delays on Newburyport/Rockport Line The "low speed upright derailment" caused delays on the commute home Wednesday evening. Brian Ernst a conductor on the Newburyport/Rockport Line, waited for passengers to load the train at the Swampscott Commuter Rail Station on Monday, May 23, 2016. A low-speed derailment continues to cause delays on the Newburyport/Rockport line. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe

Delays are lingering for passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line following the derailment of the 3:07 p.m. train from Rockport.

It was a “low speed upright derailment” near Beverly according to the MBTA, and buses were scheduled to take passengers to North Beverly/Montserrat for a train connection.

⚠️ Newburyport/Rockport Line trains are experiencing significant delays due to a low speed upright derailment near Beverly. Buses will operate up to North Beverly/Montserrat for a train connection to Newburyport/Rockport. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 8, 2022

There were ten passengers aboard the train at the time of the derailment, according to WCVB, but no injuries were reported. The train was traveling over a track switch at Beverly Junction at the time of the derailment.

WVCB tweeted out video of the incident.

Sky 5 is over an MBTA commuter rail train derailment near the Beverly station. https://t.co/yXCQZ7oK11 https://t.co/eWaunympYO — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 8, 2022

Following the derailment, several trains were canceled or postponed resulting in 40-50 minute delays.

Newburyport Line Train 158 (3:54 pm from Newburyport) has departed Newburyport and is operating 40-50 minutes behind schedule due to a low speed upright derailment near Beverly. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 8, 2022