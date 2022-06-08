Local

MBTA derailment causes delays on Newburyport/Rockport Line

The "low speed upright derailment" caused delays on the commute home Wednesday evening.

Brian Ernst a conductor on the Newburyport/Rockport Line, waited for passengers to load the train at the Swampscott Commuter Rail Station on Monday, May 23, 2016. A low-speed derailment continues to cause delays on the Newburyport/Rockport line. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe

By Gwen Egan

Delays are lingering for passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line following the derailment of the 3:07 p.m. train from Rockport.

It was a “low speed upright derailment” near Beverly according to the MBTA, and buses were scheduled to take passengers to North Beverly/Montserrat for a train connection.

There were ten passengers aboard the train at the time of the derailment, according to WCVB, but no injuries were reported. The train was traveling over a track switch at Beverly Junction at the time of the derailment.

WVCB tweeted out video of the incident.

Following the derailment, several trains were canceled or postponed resulting in 40-50 minute delays.