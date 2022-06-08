MBTA derailment causes delays on Newburyport/Rockport Line

Newsletter Signup
Delays are lingering for passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line following the derailment of the 3:07 p.m. train from Rockport.
It was a “low speed upright derailment” near Beverly according to the MBTA, and buses were scheduled to take passengers to North Beverly/Montserrat for a train connection.
There were ten passengers aboard the train at the time of the derailment, according to WCVB, but no injuries were reported. The train was traveling over a track switch at Beverly Junction at the time of the derailment.
WVCB tweeted out video of the incident.
Following the derailment, several trains were canceled or postponed resulting in 40-50 minute delays.
