Local Security guard dies overnight at The Country Club in Brookline The club is preparing to host the US Open Championship next week. The Country Club in Brookline is one of the most historic golf courses in America. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe Staff

A security guard died while working an overnight shift at The Country Club in Brookline, as preparations ramp up for next week’s US Open Championship.

The guard was a 60-year-old man, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. His body was found on the country club grounds by co-workers Wednesday morning.

The man’s name is not being immediately released, pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Evidence at the scene, along with his injuries, suggests that he fell from a decking area behind a tent, the statement said. The area did not have railings installed. Representatives from The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to The Country Club and are opening a workplace safety investigation.

Advertisement:

The current evidence available is “not inconsistent with an accidental fall,” officials said. However the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner accepted the case and will work to determine how the man died.

The man was hired by the US Golf Association, WCVB reported.

Some of the biggest names in professional golf will hit the links at The Country Club for the US Open, which is set to begin June 16. The tournament is one of the four major golf championships held each year. It is held in a different location every June. The last time it was held in Massachusetts was 1988.