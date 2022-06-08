Local If a tree falls in the South End, does it hit a car? Yes. “It was the loudest, loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

A massive tree fell in the South End Tuesday evening, crushing several cars upon landing.

“I”ll just never get over the sound,” a neighbor told Boston 25. “It was the loudest, loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Video from Waltham Street shows the large tree uprooted with cars crushed beneath its trunk. The incident occurred near Ringgold Park, according to WCVB.

“I kept thinking, what are the chances I’m parked on this road?” Barry Scott, whose Camry was one of the tree’s victims, told WCVB. “I left dinner, ran up the street, and lo and behold, it was my car that got the brunt of it.”

Police notified the departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation and stayed at the scene awaiting parks department officials to help remove the tree, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, told the Boston Globe.

No injuries were reported.