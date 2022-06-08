Local Woman allegedly stole Malden cruiser, led police on chase through Boston A trooper reportedly tried to stop the cruiser on I-93 South near Massachusetts Avenue, but the driver did not stop.

A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a Malden police cruiser and took it on a joyride through Boston late Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

“Officers had driven to the station and were attending to another matter involving a victim and suspect. When the officer returned to the front of the station, the cruiser was missing,” Malden Police Department Capt. Marc Gatcomb told WCVB.

Malden police issued an alert about the missing cruiser and shortly before midnight, State Police spotted the vehicle “driving erratically on the Zakim Bridge,” NBC10 Boston reported.

A trooper reportedly tried to stop the cruiser on I-93 South near Massachusetts Avenue, but the driver did not stop.

“The driver of the stolen cruiser stopped at Victoria’s Diner located at 1024 Mass Ave. in Boston,” State Police spokesperson David Procopio told the Boston Globe.

Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police, the Globe reported.

She was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court.