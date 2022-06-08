Local Worcester police seek public’s help finding missing boy Anyone one who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911.

Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Rajabu Arabi left his home with friends Tuesday afternoon, but did not return, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Rajabu was last seen in the area of Crystal Park.

The WPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating Rajabu Arabi, a twelve-year-old boy who left home with friends this afternoon and has not returned yet. He is about 5'6" and 120 lbs, and was last seen in the area of Crystal Park. Please call 911 if you have useful info pic.twitter.com/y61eLgx3e4 — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 8, 2022