Local Construction worker killed in accident on Northern Ave. Boston police responded to the incident around 5:36 a.m.

One construction worker is dead, and another person was transported to a nearby hospital after an incident at the Seaport Thursday morning, according to police.

Boston police responded to 65 Northern Ave. around 5:36 a.m. for a report of an injured construction worker, according to Sgt. John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston police. That person, an adult man, was pronounced dead. Another person was transported from the scene for evaluation.

The Boston homicide unit is on scene, which is standard procedure, Boyle said. Police are also working with federal authorities.

This accident follows other fatal incidents, and injuries, to construction workers in Boston. Part of an old power plant collapsed in May, sending three to the hospital. A worker fell 30 feet just a day before the power plant incident in a different project.

Advertisement:

Back in March, part of the Government Center garage collapsed and a worker was killed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A worker has died following yet another construction accident, this time in Boston’s Seaport District.

Photo from @pictureboston shows a truck surrounded by yellow tape with pile of granite on ground #NBC10Boston https://t.co/T5TDcRFKe2 pic.twitter.com/SyS3Q7xRc6 — Ryan Kath (@RyanNBCBoston) June 9, 2022