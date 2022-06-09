1 dead, 4 rescued from river in Newburyport, 6-year-old boy still missing

Newsletter Signup
One person has died after being pulled from the Merrimack River in Newburyport. Four other people were rescued, and the Coast Guard, State Police, and several police and fire departments are still searching for a 6-year-old boy.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire told reporters during a news conference that the six people are believed to be a family of two parents and four children who were fishing near Dear Island.
Authorities do not yet know how they ended up needing rescue in the water.
The Coast Guard said it got a report from Amesbury police about five people needing a water rescue near Whittier Bridge at 7:12 p.m. That number was later clarified to have been six people.
Within the first 30 minutes of the Coast Guard responding, it said, all but one of the people were rescued.
LeClaire said four of the family members are being treated at a hospital and may have minor injuries but are doing ok.
One of the five people who had been recovered later died, and LeClaire said that that person was one of the parents.
Agencies are still searching for the 6-year-old boy in the water, the Coast Guard said, and the search could continue overnight. LeClaire said that as more time passes, it is more likely they will be looking to recover a body, but that agencies are still putting in their best efforts for a rescue.
“We know that we are still searching for a 6-year-old boy so we will continue to search until we have exhausted all possibilities,” LeClaire said. “We will continue to search into the daylight.”
LeClaire said that despite earlier conflicting reports about a boat being involved, at this time, they do not believe there was a boat involved.
Twelve search and rescue boats from municipal, state, and federal agencies are still on the water searching for the boy.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
