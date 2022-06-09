Local 1 dead, 4 rescued from river in Newburyport, 6-year-old boy still missing Many agencies are searching for the boy in the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge.

One person has died after being pulled from the Merrimack River in Newburyport. Four other people were rescued, and the Coast Guard, State Police, and several police and fire departments are still searching for a 6-year-old boy.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire told reporters during a news conference that the six people are believed to be a family of two parents and four children who were fishing near Dear Island.

Authorities do not yet know how they ended up needing rescue in the water.

The Coast Guard said it got a report from Amesbury police about five people needing a water rescue near Whittier Bridge at 7:12 p.m. That number was later clarified to have been six people.

Advertisement:

Within the first 30 minutes of the Coast Guard responding, it said, all but one of the people were rescued.

LeClaire said four of the family members are being treated at a hospital and may have minor injuries but are doing ok.

One of the five people who had been recovered later died, and LeClaire said that that person was one of the parents.

Agencies are still searching for the 6-year-old boy in the water, the Coast Guard said, and the search could continue overnight. LeClaire said that as more time passes, it is more likely they will be looking to recover a body, but that agencies are still putting in their best efforts for a rescue.

“We know that we are still searching for a 6-year-old boy so we will continue to search until we have exhausted all possibilities,” LeClaire said. “We will continue to search into the daylight.”

LeClaire said that despite earlier conflicting reports about a boat being involved, at this time, they do not believe there was a boat involved.

Twelve search and rescue boats from municipal, state, and federal agencies are still on the water searching for the boy.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement:

Here’s more local coverage:

Newburyport Fire Chief confirms they are still searching for 6-year-old boy believed to be in Merrimack River around Deer Island in Amesbury. Family of six was fishing…ended up in water around 7PM, one parent confirmed dead, rest of the family is accounted for. ⁦@wbz⁩ pic.twitter.com/4wJkLHTvfC — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) June 10, 2022

Officials say a woman did not survive and the search continues for a 6-year-old boy. @7News they believe this to be one family of 6. 2 parents and four kids. Right now it’s believed they were fishing by the water. https://t.co/EO593iKyVC pic.twitter.com/J18t9jVPMc — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 10, 2022

Search in the Merrimack River in Amesbury will continue for missing 6 yr old boy…his mother has died…4 other family members were pulled from the water and are alive #7News pic.twitter.com/6NWnIdITD1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 10, 2022

FOLLOWER ANDREW HOEKSTRA SENT IN THESE PICS OF THE WATER SEARCH IN AMESBURY BY THE CHAIN BRIDGE, SERVICES ARE SEARCHING FOR A 6 MALE THAT WENT MISSING AFTER A WATER INCIDENT pic.twitter.com/9LHQHf9kvp — GARY/D1 (@GARYD117) June 10, 2022

Breaking: Coast Guard says search underway tonight for missing 6 yr old boy in the water near Whittier Bridge in Amesbury…4 people have been rescued from the water at this time #7News pic.twitter.com/HSoCgemI8K — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 10, 2022

Rescue crews are actively looking for a 6-year-old boy who has gone missing in the Merrimack River in Amesbury.



4 other people have been recovered. The boy is the only one still missing. @7News pic.twitter.com/ScEn6g5IjX — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) June 10, 2022

Area of Merrimack River being searched by C639

/C6039 US Coast Guard (USCG) Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk Helicopter for missing 6-year old boy. #Amesbury via @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/kMBNIO94Na — GreaterNbryprtToday (@GrtrNbptToday) June 10, 2022