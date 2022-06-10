Local A Billerica Market Basket will close its doors for good The Massachusetts-based grocery chain said Saturday would be its last day at the Billerica Mall location.

Market Basket plans to close one of its North Shore grocery stores for good this weekend, though employees will relocate to nearby locations.

Saturday will be the last day of operations for the Market Basket at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road, according to a Boston 25 News report. The store, one of three Market Basket locations in Billerica, reportedly had to close up shop due to being an at-will tenant. It will officially shut its doors at 6 p.m.

The Billerica Mall employees are being relocated to the nearby Market Baskets at 700 Boston Road and 199 Boston Road.

“As a tenant at will, we were recently informed by the landlord that we would have to vacate the property by the end of June,” a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain told Boston 25. “We shared this information with our associates and have been able to relocate all to other Market Basket stores.”

Advertisement:

The spokesperson said the grocer plans to expand and remodel the Market Basket location at 700 Boston Road, just over a mile south of the mall location.

That market will reportedly feature new amenities, like a new cafe with seating, a new butcher case, a sushi station, and a fresh-cut fruit and vegetable department.

There are 87 Market Basket stores in operation across New England. The chain has opened seven new locations in the last two years, with two more slated to open this year. In 2017, the grocer celebrated 100 years of business.