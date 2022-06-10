Local Girlfriend of Boston officer pleads not guilty to murder She is also charged with motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death. Karen Read at her Feb. 2 arraignment in Stoughton District Court on charges related in the death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.





DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Boston police officer who died during a winter storm in January after authorities say she struck him with her vehicle pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at her Superior Court arraignment on Friday.

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, had originally been arraigned in district court on manslaughter and other charges, but a Norfolk County grand jury this week indicted her on the more serious charge.

She is also charged with motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

A judge set bail at $100,000. Prosecutors had sought $500,000 bail.

John O’Keefe – BPD

Her boyfriend, 16-year veteran John O’Keefe, was found unresponsive outside a Canton home at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 29 during a snowstorm. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The couple had gone to two bars on the night of Jan. 28 and were heading to an after-hours party at the home, but Read did not feel well and decided not to attend, authorities said.

O’Keefe got out of the vehicle, and Read, while making a three-point turn, struck him, then drove away, prosecutors alleged. Read’s attorney said his client had no criminal intent, and prosecutors faced political pressure to charge her because a police officer died.