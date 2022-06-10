Local Sumner Tunnel closures to begin this weekend The tunnel is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends while a full restoration is done. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Weekend closures are about to begin for the Sumner Tunnel.

Starting this weekend, the tunnel is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends, starting every Friday at 11 p.m. Traffic will resume in the tunnel at 5 a.m. Mondays.

The weekend closures are part of a three-phased plan to completely restore the tunnel, which has been in service for nearly a century.

Phase 2 is planned to include a full closure of the tunnel for four straight months, May through September 2023. Phase 3, set for fall to winter 2023, will include more weekend closures.

The state has announced a number of suggested detours for drivers dealing with the closure.

The MBTA announced that due to the tunnel work, it will be postponing Green Line Extension work along the Monsignor O’Brien Highway in East Cambridge. The adjusted timing of that work is scheduled to be announced next week.