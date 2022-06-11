Local Boy airlifted after being pulled from pool at Groveland summer camp People on scene performed CPR on the 12-year-old Newburyport boy, who survived the incident.

A 12-year-old Newburyport boy was flown to a Boston hospital Friday morning after he was discovered at the bottom of a pool at a Groveland camp.

Groveland police said they received a report just before 11 a.m. of a medical incident at a pool at a private recreational camp on Bare Hill Road. While en route to the camp, rescue personnel learned that the boy was getting CPR from people at the scene. When first responders arrived, they found the boy conscious and breathing, according to officials.

EMS first transported the boy to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. He was later flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement:

Officials hadn’t released further details of his condition as of Saturday morning.

Police said witnesses saw the boy at the bottom of the camp’s pool before a lifeguard pulled him out.

According to a report by The Daily News of Newburyport, the boy is a Nock Middle School student who was attending a seventh-grade trip to the summer day camp.

The incident happened the same day a recreational club in Martha’s Vineyard pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the pool drowning death of a 3-year-old boy last summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes for kids between ages 1 and 14.