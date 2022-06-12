Local Boat operator dies after being found unresponsive in New Hampshire Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia where he was pronounced dead.





ALTON, N.H. (AP) — An elderly boat operator was found unresponsive after his vessel went out of control on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, officials said.

Another boat operator discovered the man inside the 14-foot boat after it came to a strop and began drifting after performing a couple of fast circles in Alton Bay, officials said.

Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police Communications first received a report at 6:08 a.m. about a boat that at the time was initially believed to be operating recklessly. The incident remains under investigation.

