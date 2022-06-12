Local Goldendoodle needs a home after spinal injury Now that Ned is on the mend, he's up for adoption and searching for the right family. Ned's recovery is expected to take up to 12 weeks. MSPCA-Angell

A 2-year-old goldendoodle is looking for a new home after a freak accident left him with a spinal injury.

Ned was playing in his backyard on June 2 when he ran into a retaining wall at a high speed. The force caused a traumatic spinal injury, according to a statement from the MSPCA.

His owners were unprepared to handle his care and the long healing process he will need. He was surrendered to the MSPCA.

Now that Ned is on the mend, he’s up for adoption and searching for the right family.

Over the last few years, goldendoodles have become one of the most popular dog breeds in the country. The breed is known for being social, easygoing, and friendly.

Since the dogs are so popular (and expensive to acquire as a designer breed), it’s rare to find a goldendoodle in a shelter. According to the MSPCA, Ned is only the fourth to pass through their shelter network in the last year.

Ned has been given a strict treatment plan to follow for 12 weeks and will undergo follow-up health evaluations while he’s staying at the MSPCA’s adoption center in Jamaica Plain.

Shelter staff say the dog is active with a sunny disposition. He has been neutered and is good with children.

According to the MSPCA, Ned would do best in a home where he is the only high-energy dog, as he needs calm and rest in order to heal.

The MSPCA is prioritizing potential adopters who have a close relationship with a veterinarian, because Ned will likely require follow-up care after his time at the MSPCA.

Anyone interested in Ned can apply at mspca.org/bostonadopt.