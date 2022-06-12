Pilot found uninjured after plane crash in Middleborough

Newsletter Signup
The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was found uninjured Saturday afternoon after his plane crashed into a wooded area near a bog in Middleborough.
Police said that at 3:14 p.m., Middleborough police and firefighters responded to the bogs in the area of 200 Thomas St. for a report of a plane crash.
Upon arrival, police said, officers and firefighters found that the pilot of a single-passenger ultralight aircraft had already gotten out of the plane and was unharmed.
The pilot, a 66-year-old Plymouth man, declined medical treatment.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the engine may have failed, causing the plane to crash into the woods.
Police said the Federal Aviation Authority has been notified.
