Local Pilot found uninjured after plane crash in Middleborough The pilot was 66 years old and flying a single-passenger ultralight aircraft. A plane crashed in Middleborough Saturday afternoon. Middleborough Police Department

The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was found uninjured Saturday afternoon after his plane crashed into a wooded area near a bog in Middleborough.

Police said that at 3:14 p.m., Middleborough police and firefighters responded to the bogs in the area of 200 Thomas St. for a report of a plane crash.

Upon arrival, police said, officers and firefighters found that the pilot of a single-passenger ultralight aircraft had already gotten out of the plane and was unharmed.

The pilot, a 66-year-old Plymouth man, declined medical treatment.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the engine may have failed, causing the plane to crash into the woods.

Advertisement:

Police said the Federal Aviation Authority has been notified.