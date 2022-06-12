Local Police: Maine man wanted for wife’s death found dead in car Wilfred Daggett Jr., 43, took his life on Friday, little more than a year after the death of Collette Daggett, 43, in New Vineyard, police said.





NEW VINEYARD, Maine (AP) — A New Vineyard man was discovered dead in his vehicle after fleeing from officers who were attempting to arrest him for murdering his wife last year, state police said.

Wilfred Daggett Jr., 43, took his life on Friday, little more than a year after the death of Collette Daggett, 43, in New Vineyard, state police said.

Wilfred Daggett had called police last June to say his vehicle was submerged in a pond and that his wife needed medical assistance.

His wife’s body was on the shoreline when first responders arrived. Police have not said how she died.

Police were attempting to arrest Daggett on Friday when he fled. The car and his body were found several hours later, investigators said.

