Local Searchers find body of missing 6-year-old boy in Merrimack River Sunday "It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered." A state police boat and Newburyport fire boat search for a 6-year-old, lost on the Merrimack River near Deer Island in Amesbury.





Investigators on Sunday located the body of a missing 6-year-old boy from Lowell who fell into the Merrimack River during a family outing Thursday, according to Amesbury police.

The discovery came about a day after authorities publicly identified Mas and his mother, Boua DeChhat, 29, also of Lowell, who died Thursday after heroically trying to rescue her son and his 7-year-old sister from the river’s powerful current.

“It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered. The family has been notified and we pray this gives the family some closure,” police said in a Facebook post early Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.