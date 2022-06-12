Local Stray gunshot hits pregnant woman in N.H. apartment Police said the woman was in stable condition and that her unborn child “appears to be unharmed.”





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A stray bullet hit a pregnant woman inside her apartment but her unborn child was not injured, police said.

A SWAT team arrested five people who barricaded themselves in another apartment where the gun was believed to have been fired late Friday. They were charged with resisting arrest

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital where police said she was reported in stable condition and that her unborn child “appears to be unharmed.”