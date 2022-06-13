Local Bernie Sanders, local legislators react to apparent gun control agreement The Vermont senator said he would likely vote for the measure if it made it to the floor, but said it does not go far enough. Members of Moms Demand Action hold up large blue painted letters to spell out MOMS while attending the March for Our Lives rally in Christopher Columbus Park on June 11, 2022. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders indicated he would likely vote for a new bipartisan framework for gun reform if it makes it to the floor of the Senate in a debate moderated by Fox News with Sen. Lindsey Graham Monday.

“It hasn’t been written yet, we have an outline of it, if that bill came to the floor, would I vote for it? I’m quite sure I would,” Sanders said. “Does it go anywhere near far enough? No, it does not.”

Among other things, the bipartisan framework would provide resources for states to implement “red flag” laws that allow individuals to petition courts to keep firearms away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. It also establishes a more rigorous process for background checks of those between 18 and 21 years old and clarifies who must register as a federally licensed firearm dealer, according to NBC.

Advertisement:

“I think this is a start, but I believe we have to go much, much further,” Sanders said.

Sanders called for further action in terms of gun reform for “the sake of our children” and “for the sake of all of us.”

“Are we comfortable living in a nation where anybody can walk into a gun store today and come out with an AR-15, which is designed to mow down people in a military fashion?” Sanders said. “The time now is for the sake of our children, for the sake of all of us, to prepare serious gun safety legislation and have the courage to stand up to the NRA.”

Local politicians are also putting in their opinions on the bipartisan framework, including Rep. Katherine Clark who called for gun reforms to honor those lost at the Pulse Nightclub shooting six years ago.

Today marks 6 years since the Pulse shooting. Today we also learned of a deal in the Senate on a series of bills that could save lives & help #EndGunViolence. Let’s honor those lost at Pulse & every day in this country due to gun violence by making sure these bills become law. pic.twitter.com/fbFm1CLAEF — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 12, 2022

Rep. Lori Trahan called the framework a “critical step forward” for gun reform.

This bipartisan framework is a critical step forward in the fight to protect our children & communities from gun violence. It’s not perfect and I’ll keep working to achieve the standard Massachusetts has set, but this ends nearly 30 years of Washington’s inaction on gun violence. https://t.co/x9CzxfnnBb — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) June 12, 2022

Promising a yes vote if it makes it to the House of Representatives, Rep. Jake Auchincloss said he will keep fighting to keep “weapons of war” off the streets.

This deal can save lives, but it grants credence to the GOP's deranged focus on turning schools into fortresses. With tremendous frustration, I will vote yes if this makes it back to the House, and then I’ll continue to fight to get weapons of war off our streets. https://t.co/l4yPufa21m — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) June 12, 2022

Ed Markey called the deal a “good start.”

The bipartisan gun safety framework is a good start and finally breaks the logjam so we can begin to address the crisis of gun violence. Now more Republicans must step forward, reject the NRA's money and influence, and support efforts to further prevent shootings and save lives. https://t.co/y4hRj0aO74 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 12, 2022