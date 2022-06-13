Local Boston Public Library unveils long-term borrowing program for Wi-Fi routers and Chromebooks The program will begin by lending 3,000 routers and 3,200 Chromebooks for residents of Boston. A detail view of the entrance for the Boston Public Library. Boston residents can now access free Wi-Fi routers and Chromebooks from the Long-Term Device Lending program.

The Boston Public Library’s new long-term borrowing program is working to ensure Boston residents have access to online educational materials.

Boston residents can now access free Wi-Fi routers and Chromebooks through the library. Participants must be adult residents who do not otherwise have access to “equipment or services sufficient to meet their educational needs” according to a statement from the Boston Public Library.

Applications for the program are available here.

This program was announced by Boston Public Library President David Leonard and Mayor Michelle Wu Monday.

“The internet is a critical lifeline for Boston’s residents, but financially inaccessible for many,” said Wu.

Advertisement:

Branches of the Boston Public Library will host a sign-up day for the program June 21 to help residents gain access to library resources.

“Digital equity at the BPL means access to devices, connectivity and skills, and reaffirming our commitment to being ‘free to all’ in the modern age,” said BPL President David Leonard.

The program is a collaboration between the Boston Public Library, the Mayor’s Office, the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, and the Boston Housing Authority and is funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund.