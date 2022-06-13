Local MBTA: Green Line train was traveling just over speed limit at time of derailment Authorities are continuing to investigate; it's unknown why the train didn't stop for a red signal. A Green Line train in North Station. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Green Line Crash: 2 Green Line trains collide at Government Center; 3 operators injured

A Green Line train was traveling just over the speed limit when it collided with another train earlier this month, resulting in a derailment.

The MBTA Safety, Health and Environment subcommittee met Monday morning, and discussed the June 1 incident, which sent multiple train operators to the hospital; no passengers were hospitalized.

Steven Culp, the MBTA’s chief investigations officer, noted that the train that caused the collision was traveling at about 9 miles per hour at the time. This is just over the speed limit, which is 7 miles per hour in that area, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

Culp said “it’s still undetermined” why the offending train did not stop for a red signal. The other train was traveling at about 5.7 miles per hour at the time.

When asked, Culp said he didn’t have a cost estimate of the damage. He said the incident remains under investigation.

Culp noted that reminders are being sent out to operators on “double red signals” and on attention to duty. The T is also setting up signal compliance audits.

Scott Darling, chair of the committee, suggested operators attend a talk about attention to duty, noting that that might help drive the message home.