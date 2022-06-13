Local Police investigating fatal Dorchester crash One person died at the scene.

One person died in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to the scene on Washington Street near Park and Tremlett Streets at 2:08 a.m., Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesperson, said by phone Monday.

A black Infiniti and a silver BMW SUV were involved.

One person died at the scene, but their name, age, and gender have not yet been released by police.

The investigation is ongoing; no arrests have been made.

Early Monday morning, a Boston police officer was injured in another two-car crash in Dorchester, which took place shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Devon Street.

Advertisement:

Both the officer and the driver of the second vehicle were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McNulty said. A police cruiser was damaged.

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.