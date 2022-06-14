Local Police ask for public’s help locating missing 3-year-old boy in Lowell The child, Harry, was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt and gray pants with a white stripe. Harry, 3, was reported missing Tuesday. Lowell police

Local and state police are asking for the public’s help locating a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Lowell Tuesday morning.

Lowell police said officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. reporting the boy, Harry, was missing from a home on Freda Lane in the city’s Pawtucketville neighborhood. Police did an immediate search of the home and surrounding area, but the boy was not found.

The search has been expanded to include the Massachusetts State Police and State Police Airwing, Dracut police, Tyngsborough police, and UMass Lowell police, among others. Multiple K-9 units are also assisting.

Here are two photos of Harry, the missing 3-year-old boy in Lowell. The intensive search for Harry continues at this hour. If you see him or have any information, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/2dC9Q7FWOo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022

Harry was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt and gray pants with a white stripe, according to Lowell police.

Advertisement:

“Lowell Police have used the reverse 911 system to notify residents of the area, and are asking the public to contact police immediately if they believe they have seen the boy or have information on his whereabouts,” police said.

Anyone with information about the 3-year-old or his whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.